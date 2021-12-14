Savannah Brockhill, who used to work as a security guard at a recycling plant in Doncaster, was said to have inflicted ‘catastrophic’ injuries on toddler Star, whose mum, Frankie Smith, was convicted of causing or allowing her death but cleared of murder following a trial.

Star died in hospital in West Yorkshire in September 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest following months of abuse.

Star Hobson (left), her mum Frankie Smith (top right) and her mum's partner Savannah Brockhill (bottom right)

West Yorkshire Police said a post mortem examination after Star’s death revealed she had suffered significant damage to her internal organs and had a fractured skull.

During the trial of her mum and mum’s partner, jurors were told that Eight days before Star died, Brockhill took her to the Eco Power Environmental plant in Rossington, where she was caught on CCTV striking her 21 times in a three-hour period.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team, who led the investigation, said: “This was one of the most distressing and heart-breaking cases our team has seen. Star was a young baby who had her whole life ahead of her and she tragically died at the hands of those who were meant to protect and care for her.

“Star, who was just 16-months-old, suffered catastrophic injuries and tragically she was not able to survive despite medical intervention at hospital.

“The trial has lasted for several weeks now and it has been harrowing for Star’s family to hear in detail the extent of the behaviour by these two women and the injuries to Star.

“I welcome the verdicts from the jury for both Smith and Brockhill, their actions were absolutely barbaric against a defenceless young baby, whose life was cruelly cut short.”