Police forced their way into a bungalow on a residential street near Sheffield, as officers looked for evidence of drug production there.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary raided the property on Staniforth Avenue, Eckington, just over Sheffield’s border with Derbyshire.

Officers who knocked a hole in the front door to get inside found a ‘large-scale’ cannabis grow spread across several rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police force their way inside the house on Staniforth Avenue, Eckington. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary | Derbyshire Constabulary

A 19-year-old man in the loft space was arrested on suspicion of producing the class B controlled drug.

The operation was launched after reports of what police described as ‘strange activity’ at the bungalow, including unusual construction, visitors at odd times of day, and what they described as a ‘telltale sickly-sweet smell in the air’.

Sergeant David Wilson said: “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe and free from the harm caused by drugs activity.

Police on the scene as they raid the house on Stainforth Avenue, Eckington. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary | Derbyshire Constabulary

“We know that drugs can have a devastating impact, not just on individuals but on families, neighbourhoods, and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to reassure you: when you tell us something, we act.

“Whether it's suspicious behaviour, unusual smells, frequent visitors at odd hours, or anything else that doesn’t sit right – your information matters. Even the smallest detail can help us build a clearer picture and take meaningful action.

“You can speak to us in confidence, or you can report anonymously through CrimeStoppers. However you choose to reach out, please know that your voice helps us protect our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re here, we’re listening, and we’re acting. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”

Contact Derbyshire Constabulary online on https://orlo.uk/3u33y or phone them on 101 with any information, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111