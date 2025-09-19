Staniforth Avenue raid Eckington: Dramatic pictures as police carry out bungalow drugs raid near Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 08:35 BST
Police forced their way into a bungalow on a residential street near Sheffield, as officers looked for evidence of drug production there.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary raided the property on Staniforth Avenue, Eckington, just over Sheffield’s border with Derbyshire.

Officers who knocked a hole in the front door to get inside found a ‘large-scale’ cannabis grow spread across several rooms.

Police force their way inside the house on Staniforth Avenue, Eckington. Photo: Derbyshire Constabularyplaceholder image
A 19-year-old man in the loft space was arrested on suspicion of producing the class B controlled drug.

The operation was launched after reports of what police described as ‘strange activity’ at the bungalow, including unusual construction, visitors at odd times of day, and what they described as a ‘telltale sickly-sweet smell in the air’.

Sergeant David Wilson said: “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe and free from the harm caused by drugs activity.

Police on the scene as they raid the house on Stainforth Avenue, Eckington. Photo: Derbyshire Constabularyplaceholder image
“We know that drugs can have a devastating impact, not just on individuals but on families, neighbourhoods, and the wider community.

“We want to reassure you: when you tell us something, we act.

“Whether it's suspicious behaviour, unusual smells, frequent visitors at odd hours, or anything else that doesn’t sit right – your information matters. Even the smallest detail can help us build a clearer picture and take meaningful action.

“You can speak to us in confidence, or you can report anonymously through CrimeStoppers. However you choose to reach out, please know that your voice helps us protect our streets.

“We’re here, we’re listening, and we’re acting. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”

Contact Derbyshire Constabulary online on https://orlo.uk/3u33y or phone them on 101 with any information, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

