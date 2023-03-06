'Stalking can affect anyone' warns top cop as reports made in South Yorkshire soar by over 30 per cent

Reports of stalking and harassment in South Yorkshire have increased by almost a third over the last five years, newly-released figures show.

Data published by government department, the Office of National Statistics (ONS), shows that the number of reports South Yorkshire Police have recorded as stalking and harassment has risen by thousands over the last five years.

In the year ending September 2018, the force recorded 15,246, but that number had rocketed to 20,149 by the year ending September 2022, equating to a rise of 4,903 or 32.15 per cent.

South Yorkshire Police’s force lead for stalking and harassment, Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle, said stalking is defined as a ‘pattern of fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repetitive behaviour that can cause victims to fear for their safety’.

“Stalking is a terrifying and upsetting crime that can affect anyone,” Chf Supt Buttle said, adding: “Therefore it’s important to understand that stalking can take many forms – the conventional idea of someone physically following you or spying on you is only one facet of what are deeply sinister behaviours that can include threats, criminal damage, and unwanted social media contact. You can be stalked by someone you know or it could be a complete stranger, and anyone can be a victim.”

When asked about the reason for the significant rise in reports of stalking and harassment in South Yorkshire, Chf Supt Buttle said the ‘primary reason’ for the rise is ‘is down to a change in the National Crime Recording Standard (NCRS) guidelines’.

She continued: “In addition, as recognised in the latest HMICFRS report, we are ‘good’ at recording crime data and ‘outstanding’ at protecting vulnerable people and preventing crime, meaning more people feel encouraged and empowered to come forward to report crime to us.

“We work hard alongside national organisations like the Suzy Lamplugh Trust to raise awareness of what stalking is and what help is available. Our officers and staff are here to support victims of stalking and we will do whatever we can to help those suffering, to identify those committing such crimes and to protect victims from harm.”

Independent police watchdog, Independent Office for Police Conduct, regards South Yorkshire Police as being one of eight similar sized police forces operating across the country, which also includes West Yorkshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police.

The ONS figures show that over the same period of time, the number of reports of stalking and harassment made to West Yorkshire Police rocketed by 110.73 per cent, rising from 26,096 in September 2018 to 54,993 in September 2022.

Nottinghamshire Police has also seen a significant rise of 55.13 per cent, with 7,212 recorded in the year ending September 2018, and rising to 11,188 in the year ending September 2022.

More information and resources are available on South Yorkshire Police’s website: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/crime-prevention-advice/stalking-and-harassment/

Useful advice can also be found online on the website of the The Suzy Lamplugh Trust at: https://www.suzylamplugh.org/ which runs The National Stalking Helpline, a free service offering advice to victims. Call the Helpline on 0808 802 0300.