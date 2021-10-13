Stalking and harrassment case leads to Sheffield police appeal for wanted man
Sheffield police have tonight appealed for help finding a man who is wanted in connection with stalking and harrassment allegations.
They put out an appeal for help tracing Klevis Xhelaj, aged 28, in connection with stalking and harassment offences between 11 June and 20 September this year, and issued a picture of him in a bid to track him down.
A spokesman said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him.
“He is described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair, stubble, tattoos on his chest and an Albanian accent. He is believed to be in Doncaster but has links to Dagenham, Croyden, London and Sheffield.
“Have you seen him? If you can assist with enquiries, please report any information by using live chat through our website or calling 101. The investigation number 571 of 11 June.”