Police want to identify the man pictured because he may be able to assist with their enquiries into a reported robbery at a Sheffield branch of Greggs, in which a man threatened violence before assaulting a member of staff.

The incident took place at the City Road branch of Greggs at around 6.45pm on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

In a statement released today (Monday, June 19), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force was appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

They continued: "It is reported that a man entered the Greggs shop on City Road and assaulted a staff member after threatening violence.

"The man is then believed to have fled the scene, running along City Road, onto Park Grange Road and St Aiden’s Road, before running across a field in the direction of Guildford Avenue.

"We’re now keen to hear from anyone living in the local area who may have seen a man leaving the scene, or motorists who were driving through the area who may hold dashcam footage of the suspect."

Police say they have released these CCTV stills to enable the community to check their dashcam/video doorbell cameras for any relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ or call 101, quoting incident number 831 of June 1, 2023.

If you have any footage to send to the investigating officer, email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.