Stabbing victim’s ‘help me’ plea

The drama unfolded in Renathorpe Road, Shiregreen, this morning when emergency services were called out to reports a 25-year-old man had been stabbed in the stomach.

Renathorpe Road, scene of an alleged stabbing incident. Picture: NSST-30-05-19-RenathorpeRoad-3

An elderly couple who live on the street told how they looked out of their window to see a man lying helpless on the pavement.

After hearing his desperate pleas for help they called 999 and rushed out with tea towls and cushions to help stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

One of the have-a-go-heroes, a 75-year-old woman who did not want to be named, said: “I looked out and could see this lad on the floor and I shouted for my husband to have a look.

“He rang for an ambulance and I went straight out. He was holding his stomach and saying: ‘Please can you help me I’ve been stabbed’.

Renathorpe Road, scene of an alleged stabbing incident. Picture: NSST-30-05-19-RenathorpeRoad-6

“They told us down the phone to get something to stop the bleeding so we brought out some tea towels and cushions.”

Her husband, aged 72, modestly brushed off suggestions that they were both heroes who potentially saved his life.

He said: “It is just what you do. If you see someone in trouble you should go and help them.”

Ronksley Crescent junction with Renathorpe Road, scene of an alleged stabbing incident. Picture: NSST-30-05-19-RenathorpeRoad-2

Residents said four police cars and two ambulances, plus the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were scrambled to the area at about 7.30am.

People said they saw paramedics taking the man away in an ambulance, while a woman spotted holding an injury to her hand was also led out of a property and put into an ambulance.

In a statement, police said officers were called out to “reports of a stabbing.”

The force added: “A 25-year-old man received injuries to his stomach and was taken to Northern General Hospital via ambulance.

Renathorpe Road, scene of an alleged stabbing incident. Picture: NSST-30-05-19-RenathorpeRoad-7

“His injuries require surgery but are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Two women, aged 26 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A police cordon is in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

The stabbing comes six days after emergency services were alerted to a major incident on nearby Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

On that occasion, six children were taken to hospital and two – Blake Barrass, aged 14, and Tristan Barrass, aged 13, – were later pronounced dead.

Sarah Barrass, aged 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been accused of two counts of murder and three attempted murders.

Brandon Machin, aged 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of murdering Blake and Tristan.

Police have confirmed the stabbing today is not connected to the Gregg House Road incident.

The other children involved in the Gregg House Road case cannot be named for legal reasons.