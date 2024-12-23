St Mary's Gate: Driver, 22, arrested after allegedly refusing to give breath sample following crash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 22-year-old man was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample following a crash on a major Sheffield road.
South Yorkshire Police were called to St Mary’s Gate at 2.30am on Saturday, December 21, over reports of a single-car collision.
A spokesperson said: “A purple Citroen C4 was involved in a collision on the road.
“Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving without insurance, failure to provide a breath sample, and driving whilst disqualified.”