St Mary's Gate: Driver, 22, arrested after allegedly refusing to give breath sample following crash

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:18 GMT
A 22-year-old man was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample following a crash on a major Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Police were called to St Mary’s Gate at 2.30am on Saturday, December 21, over reports of a single-car collision.

A spokesperson said: “A purple Citroen C4 was involved in a collision on the road.

“Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving without insurance, failure to provide a breath sample, and driving whilst disqualified.”

