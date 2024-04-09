St Mary's Gate: Police issue update after boy, 17, was stabbed in back and hands in Sheffield underpass

One of the two victims of the attack was stabbed, and suffered life-threatening injuries.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 9th Apr 2024, 19:09 BST
Police have issued an update following an attack on two teenagers in Sheffield yesterday morning (April 8).

Two 17-year-old boys were attacked by “two unknown offenders” at St Mary’s Gate at around 6:45am.

One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands, and was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A boy, 17, is fighting for life after a stabbing in an underpass of St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre yesterday (April 8).A boy, 17, is fighting for life after a stabbing in an underpass of St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre yesterday (April 8).
A boy, 17, is fighting for life after a stabbing in an underpass of St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre yesterday (April 8).

The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor injuries, and was also taken to hospital.

The pair were attacked by two “unknown offenders”.

South Yorkshire Police issued an update today (April 9).

They said: “The 17-year-old victim who suffered stab wounds to his body remains in hospital in a critical condition.

At least five police vehicles were at the scene on St Mary’s Gate and surrounding roads yesterday morning (April 8), with all three entrances to the underpass under police guard.At least five police vehicles were at the scene on St Mary’s Gate and surrounding roads yesterday morning (April 8), with all three entrances to the underpass under police guard.
At least five police vehicles were at the scene on St Mary’s Gate and surrounding roads yesterday morning (April 8), with all three entrances to the underpass under police guard.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries remain ongoing.

“If you have any information that you think could help officers with this investigation, please get in touch by calling 101 or contacting us through our website.”

Anyone with information should quote incident 165 of April 8, 2024 when getting in touch.

