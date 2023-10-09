News you can trust since 1887
Springwood Avenue: Driver arrested after girl, 7, injured in Aughton collision

The suspect has been bailed

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
A motorist has been arrested following a collision in which a seven-year-old girl was injured.

South Yorkshire Police said the girl and a Vauxhall Zafira were involved in a collision on Springwood Avenue, Aughton, shortly after 4pm on Saturday, October 7.

The girl was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and the road was temporarily closed.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released on police bail.

