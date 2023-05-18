A boy aged 17 was seriously injured in a dog attack on a Sheffield estate.

Emergency services were called at around 10.55am yesterday following reports that a child had been attacked by a dog on Spring Close Mount, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers attended the scene and an American XL bulldog was seized from a property on the street.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to Spring Close Mount, Gleadless Valley, after a dog attack yesterday (Photo: Kirsty Hamilton)

One man, aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He has since been bailed.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police revealed that officers were investigating two other dog attacks reported over recent days.

A boy, aged six, suffered ‘potentially life changing’ injuries in an incident on South Street, Highfields, Doncaster, at around 7.15pm on Thursday, May 11.

Officers attended the scene and an American bull terrier breed dog was seized from a property on the road.

The injured youngster was taken to hospital along with a man in his 40s, who was also harmed.

A police probe into the incident has been launched.

A two-year-old boy was inured in a dog attack at a property in Smith Street, Chapeltown, Sheffield, at 9.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

He was bitten on his leg, but the incident is not believed to be ‘life changing or life threatening’.

Officers attended and seized a German Shepherd breed dog.

