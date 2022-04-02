Speeding Sheffield driver told police he was driving fast because 'food was getting cold'

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team revealed details of the excuse – and how they had also stopped a drunk female driver on the Parkway with two flat tyres on her car in a series of road related incidents which kept officers busy in the early hours.

And on the same night, officers also stopped two drivers who were racing against each other – and warned they will be back out and about again tonight to tackle drivers flouting the law.

Revealing details of a busy night on the city’s roads, a police spokesman said: “Firstly the black Volkswagen Polo decided to undertake an unmarked firearms car, showing he was very much in a rush.

Police in Sheffield stopped a variety of vehicles for a number of offences last night.

"When stopped, his face showed the surprise. His excuse was that his food was getting cold and he wanted to get home.

"As his food got cooler he was issue with a Section 59 Police Reform Act 2002 warning, for driving in an anti social manner.

"If he shows more poor levels of driving in the next 12 months, his car will be seized and on the back of a recovery truck.

“Next was the grey Seat Leon and white Audi A3.

"In Sheffield they were seen to be asking the question “Who’s car is quickest?”.

"What they didn’t do before moving off was mirror, signal, manoeuvre.

"If they had, they would have seen the firearms car behind them.

"Before they could go for second gear, both cars were stopped by us. Both drivers were given suitable advice as to why the roads of South Yorkshire are not there to test the performance of their vehicles.

“After that and some other incidents, the armed officers needed a well deserved coffee to rehydrate.

"When looking for a reputable coffee shop they found themselves on the Sheffield Parkway and they could not miss the white Fiat 500.

"It was driving at 30mph in a 50mph zone with two flat tyres.

"Blue lights on, sirens on, vehicle stopped.

"As officers spoke to the driver, the all too familiar smell of alcohol hit them.

"One breath test later and the female driver was off to custody.

"A breath sample of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath was given (legal limit is 35), meaning a stay in the lovely custody suite for one, followed by a charge sheet and a court date.

“We will say it again, if you are driving do not drink.

“That’s it for last night. We are off home for a good sleep and are back again tonight.”

Anyone wishing to report driving offences in South Yorkshire, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 999 in an emergency or 101 at other times.