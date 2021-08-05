Speeding motorist clocked doing 50mph in 30mph zone as police in Sheffield catch 27 drivers breaking speed limit
One driver was clocked by police in Sheffield doing 50mph in a 30mph zone during a crackdown on speeding.
They were among 27 motorists caught breaking the speed limit in Halfway yesterday, Wednesday, August 4.
A PCSO was joined by Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts and Mosborough ward councillor Tony Downing for the speed checks.
Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team urged drivers to slow down and said all motorists caught exceeding the limit would be hearing from the force’s Central Ticket Office.