Speeding fines and licence points dished out as Sheffield cops get tough near school

Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team placed officers along Darnall Road, Darnall, on Friday, after they had received complaints from residents about drivers speeding near the school.

Officers have now revealed the action they took during the operation on the estate.

In under two hours they stopped 12 vehicles and spoke to motorists about the way they were driving.

Police checking speeds on Darnall Road, Sheffield

They also issued a fixed penalty notice for speeding. The driver will be given three points on this licence and a £200 fine.

They also Issued a ticket to a driver who was caught using his mobile phone while he was driving. Officers said that he will receive six points on his license for the offence

It is the latest speeding operation to be carried out by officers.