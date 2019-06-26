Speeding driver destroys parked cars in horror crash before fleeing from Sheffield street
A speeding driver smashed into a number of parked cars on a Sheffield street before racing away from the scene.
Police closed Burncross Road, Burncross, at around 1.15pm today after the high-speed crash.
The driver smashed into a number of cars parked between the Acorn pub and the Crown and Cushion pub causing extensive damage to a number of vehicles.
The owner of one of the damaged cars said that, after the crash, the ‘uninsured driver’ got out of his car and jumped into a different vehicle before racing away.
She said: “Great start to a day! Some **** racing and wrote all our cars off. Oh and uninsured.”
Buses were diverted via Blackburn Drive, School Road, Worral Road, Greengate Lane and Hollowgate following the crash.
However, residents have reported that the road has since reopened.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.