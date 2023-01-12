Two brothers have been jailed following a wave of shoplifting on a Sheffield estate

Lee Bailey, aged 33, and Callum Bailey, 32, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Tuesday (January 10), and were found guilty of several theft charges, all over the last few weeks, say police.

Lee Bailey was sentenced to seven months behind bars and Callum Bailey was jailed for three months.

The brothers, of Kyle Close, Southey Green, were arrested for shoplifting on Monday by South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team.

Callum Bailey, and Lee Bailey, both pictured, were jailed by Sheffield magistrates for shoplifting.

The court heard Lee Bailey was already serving a suspended sentence for theft. Callum was serving a community sentence.