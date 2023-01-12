Lee Bailey, aged 33, and Callum Bailey, 32, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Tuesday (January 10), and were found guilty of several theft charges, all over the last few weeks, say police.
Lee Bailey was sentenced to seven months behind bars and Callum Bailey was jailed for three months.
The brothers, of Kyle Close, Southey Green, were arrested for shoplifting on Monday by South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team.
The court heard Lee Bailey was already serving a suspended sentence for theft. Callum was serving a community sentence.
Sgt Scott Sarson said: “We hope knowing the brothers are now off the streets will provide some reassurance to local businesses who were affected by this repeated and persistent offending. We will not tolerate this kind of persistent criminality within our community and will continue to target those who act in this way.”