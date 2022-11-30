Stuart Beevor, aged 36, had already been put under a civil injunction for the problems he was said to be causing for people living and working in Southey Green – but now he has been jailed by Sheffield magistrates for his latest actions, which happened on Bonfire Night this year.

Beevor, of Palgrave Road, Southey Green, was found guilty of three offences which took place on Dryden Way, also in Southey Green, on Bonfire Night (November 5, 2022). He was found guilty of breach of a restraining order, possession of a bladed article and obstructing a constable in execution of their duty.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison by Sheffield magistrates, after appearing before the court on Friday November 25.

Officers who are responsible for policing Southey Green are hoping the court’s action will provide reassurance for residents.

Sergeant Scott Sarson, from the South Yorkshire Police Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have been working in partnership with the council to combat issues caused by Beevor, who was issued a Civil Injunction last month due to issues he was causing locally. We hope that knowing Beevor is now off the streets will provide some reassurance to those who were affected by his repeated offending.

