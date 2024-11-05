1 . Harry Trench, 23

Harry Trench, also known as Mackenzie Kay, is wanted in connection with reports of stalking and making threats to kill at Lakeside Boulevard, Doncaster, on 11 October. He is also wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences, and in connection with a reported theft of a motor vehicle. He is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair, and no facial hair. | South Yorkshire Police