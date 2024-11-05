All are believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men or women should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
1. Harry Trench, 23
Harry Trench, also known as Mackenzie Kay, is wanted in connection with reports of stalking and making threats to kill at Lakeside Boulevard, Doncaster, on 11 October. He is also wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences, and in connection with a reported theft of a motor vehicle. He is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair, and no facial hair. | South Yorkshire Police
2. Joseph Johnson, 19
Joseph Johnson is wanted in connection to a spate of burglaries in Sheffield and Barnsley. He is described as a white man, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build, with short light brown hair. | South Yorkshire Police
3. Ashley Owen-Foster, 36
Ashley Owen-Foster is wanted for failure to answer bail in connection with reports of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods. She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with long straight brown hair. | South Yorkshire Police
4. Adam Devine, 35
Adam Devine is wanted in connection with a reported assault at a property in Thurcroft on Friday 9 August. He is described as a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with short brown hair. He has three distinctive tattoos; the word ‘Adam’ on his arm, a black cross on his shoulder, and the word ‘meat’ on his wrist. | South Yorkshire Police