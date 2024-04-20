South Yorkshire's most wanted: Here are 20 men police want to speak to urgently

The 20 men pictured here are South Yorkshire’s most wanted.
They are all believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘most wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
All of the 20 men pictured here are currently wanted by South Yorkshire Police.
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Sajid Hussain. Posting on April 10, 2024, A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Hussain, aged 41, from Burngreave, is wanted in connection with stalking and breaching a restraining order. "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Hussain recently, or knows where he may be staying. "Hussain has links to Shirecliffe in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster. We believe he may have travelled to Leeds. "If you see Hussain, please do not approach him but instead call 999. Please quote investigation number 14/27625/24 when you get in touch." You can access the force's online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Ryan Haddington. Posting on March 13, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Haddington, 34, is wanted in connection with a robbery at a business in the Handsworth area of Sheffield in August 2023. "We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace Haddington and we now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying. "Haddington is described as a white man who is around 6ft 2ins tall and of a slim build. He has short, thin blond/brown hair and some light stubble for facial hair. "He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck which says '666'. "Haddington is known to frequent various areas of Sheffield as well as Ingoldmells and Skegness in Lincolnshire. "Have you seen Haddington? If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting investigation number 14/151504/23 when you get in touch. If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999." Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Alex Milligan. Posting on March 12, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Milligan, aged 32, from the Totley area of Sheffield, is wanted in connection with a breach of bail conditions, stalking and threats to kill. "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Milligan recently, or knows where he may be staying. "Milligan has links to the Mosborough, Birley and Swallownest areas and is known to frequent the Kwik Fit on City Road. "If you see Milligan, please do not approach him but instead call 999. Please quote investigation number 14/33536/24 when you get in touch." Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org