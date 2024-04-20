South Yorkshire's most wanted: Here are 20 men police want to speak to urgently

3 . WANTED: Ryan Haddington

Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Ryan Haddington. Posting on March 13, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Haddington, 34, is wanted in connection with a robbery at a business in the Handsworth area of Sheffield in August 2023. "We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace Haddington and we now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying. "Haddington is described as a white man who is around 6ft 2ins tall and of a slim build. He has short, thin blond/brown hair and some light stubble for facial hair. "He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck which says '666'. "Haddington is known to frequent various areas of Sheffield as well as Ingoldmells and Skegness in Lincolnshire. "Have you seen Haddington? If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting investigation number 14/151504/23 when you get in touch. If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999." Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.