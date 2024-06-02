2 . Thomas Hardiman and Xander Howarth

In December 2023, two Sheffield teenagers were told they must stay in prison until they are in their late 30s, after they were found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Adam Adbul-Basit who was left to die on a stranger's doorstep after being fatally stabbed. Xander Howarth, of Richmond Park View, Handsworth, Sheffield, and Thomas Hardiman, of Edenhall Road, Deep Pit, Sheffield, then both aged 18, were sentenced to life imprisonment for Adam's murder. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told the pair: "I have no doubt whatsoever that the backdrop to this case was drug dealing. Howarth, you had sold drugs for Adbul-Basit, both in Sheffield and Grimsby. I have no doubt whatsoever that both of you were on bad terms over drug dealing." He continued: "Three young lives have been wrecked by knife crime related to drug dealing." Howarth and Hardiman denied murdering Adam, but a jury convicted them of the offence on December 4, 2023, following a trial at the same court which began in November 2023. The fatal attack took place on Smelter Wood Road in the Stradbroke area of Sheffield at lunchtime on Monday, May 9, 2023, and despite the best efforts of medics, Adam died from fatal stab wounds outside a stranger's home on the road at just after 1pm. Judge Richardson set the minimum term both Howarth and Hardiman must spend behind bars at 19 years. This means they will be at least 37-years-old before they can be considered for release.