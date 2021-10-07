Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 27 how Bradley Walker, aged 24, of Beauchamp Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, attacked his father after seeing him on Wellgate, in Rotherham.

Anthony Williams, prosecuting, said Walker’s father saw him cycling up Wellgate before the defendant blocked him in and assaulted him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire thug has been spared from prison after he attacked his estranged father in the street.

Mr Williams said: “The incident only came to an end when they heard a member of the public say they were phoning police.”

Recorder Mark Cooper confirmed Walker had pushed his father against a wall by gripping his neck and then leg-swiped him and struck him with an elbow before punching him twice.

Walker fled to a bus station where he was spotted on CCTV before escaping in a taxi.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident in November, 2020.

Abdul Shakoor, defending, said Walker had a very difficult childhood and he went into foster care and he has also been a patient at a mental health hospital.

Mr Shakoor added: “This appears in the context of a troubled background between the two men but it is an isolated incident of violence.”

He also said the defendant has taken steps to change his life and he is looking for employment.

Recorder Cooper sentenced Walker to 22 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement.