Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 1 how Chayce Dyce, aged 27, of Rosebery Street, near Deepdale, Rotherham, had been found not guilty by a trial jury of raping a woman but he admitted assaulting her and damaging her mobile phone.

Judge Michael Slater confirmed Dyce was aqcuitted of an allegation of rape by the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from the same day when he assaulted her and damaged her phone.

Katy Rafter, defending, explained Dyce has been remanded in custody and the rape matter had been hanging over him.

She said: “He has now spent around eight months in custody and during that time he has had the more serious allegation hanging over his head with all of the stigma that brings and he has found his time in prison extremely difficult and extremely emotional.”

Ms Rafter added: "He has been prescribed anti-depressants and will seek his GP to get the appropriate support for his mental health.”

She also said Dyce wants to address his anger issues.

Judge Slater confirmed Dyce smashed the complainant’s mobile phone and he described the assault as a ‘persistent serious attack’ but stated the injuries the complainant suffered were not as serious as might have been expected.

Dyce, who has previous convictions including battery and affray, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to causing criminal damage.