South Yorkshire shopper is jailed after "attack dog" savaged an Asda security officer's leg

Sheffield Crown Court recently heard how Christopher Long, aged 30, of Church Road, New Edlington, Doncaster, had been inside the Asda store at Edlington when he refused to leave his dog outside before it bit a security officer in the left thigh.

Fatima Zafar, prosecuting, said Long entered the store with a dog which he had on a leash and he bought a bottle of pop and was asked to leave by staff.

Ms Zafar added: “When staff noticed the presence of a dog he was asked to leave the store because dogs are not allowed in the store.”

Pictured is Christopher Long, aged 30, of Church Road, New Edlington, Doncaster, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to two-and-half years of custody after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog which caused an injury while being out of control at an Asda store at Edlington.

Long became aggressive towards a staff member and insisted he could not leave the dog outside because he said it was an “attack dog”, according to Ms Zafar.

Ms Zafar said Long then became aggressive towards a security officer before the dog bit the officer on his upper, left thigh.

The injured security officer had to go to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with an open laceration that required stitches and a tetanus injection.

Long, who has previous convictions including for violence, pleaded guilty to being in charge of an out of control dog which caused an injury after the incident on July 14, 2020.

The security officer stated the attack has had a life-changing effect on him after he had needed 13 stitches, had been left struggling to walk and has suffered with flashbacks, shooting pains and a loss of earnings.

Cheryl Dudley, defending, said Long had returned to the shop after the incident and he cooperated with the police and he acknowledged that the victim has been seriously affected.

Long had been suffering at the time with alcohol and drug problems but he has put these issues behind him now and he has turned his life around, according to Ms Dudley.

Ms Dudley said: “It was a momentary lapse of control of the dog due to his behaviour.”

The court also heard that Long claimed the dog was not his but Judge Peter Kelson QC told the defendant he had enough knowledge about the dog to refer to it as an “attack dog”.

Judge Kelson, who viewed CCTV footage of the incident, also told Long: “You said my dog is an attack dog and it will bite you and again you were asked to leave and again you became very aggressive in your manner. All that is clear from the video, and the dog is looking passive until you make a very sudden movement.”

He added: “Your demeanour on the day was sheer aggression to several people. You just would not have it and you would not leave when you were asked to leave. You stood your ground.”