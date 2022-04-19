Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 14 how Jake Lee, aged 30, of Raybould Road, at Kimberworth, in Rotherham, claimed to have been collecting money he was owed after the sale of household items when he forced his way into a pensioner’s property and grabbed her purse and took its contents.

Stuart Bell, prosecuting, said salesman Lee had visited the property but after the pensioner, who is aged in her mid-70s, had told the defendant her husband was out and closed the door she suddenly heard breaking glass and Lee came into her living room.

Mr Bell added that Lee grabbed and took the woman’s purse and emptied it taking £150 in cash, two bank cards and a driving licence leaving the complainant with a scratch to a thumb.

Pictured is Jake Lee, aged 30, of Raybould Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, who has been sentenced to 32 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage, burglary and fraud after a raid at an elderly woman's home.

Judge Peter Kelson QC told Lee: “The worry and fear you have caused her and her husband is palpable.”

Lee also used one of the bank cards to buy items from the Drinks Stop store, on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, according to Mr Bell.

The complainant stated that the incident had left her very upset and frightened and her husband has been left concerned for the security of their home.

Lee, who has 19 previous convictions for 30 offences, pleaded guilty to causing damage, burglary and fraud after the incident on June 15, 2021.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said: “He seems to have some sort of addictive personality disorder which he is doing his best to tackle because he wants to lead a life that might be described broadly as normal.”

Lee, who read out a letter to the court, said he was ashamed and sorry. He said he had been struggling with depression and anxiety and he had doubled his drug intake at the time.

Judge Peter Kelson QC, who sentenced Lee to 32 months of custody, told him: “I accept at this point in time you have some victim empathy.