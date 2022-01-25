Serial offender Jodie Johnson, aged 32, of Devonshire Street, near Bradgate, Rotherham, grabbed a vulnerable woman’s phone from her hands at a bus stop, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Andrew Espley told the hearing on January 25 how Johnson had asked the young woman, who has learning difficulties, for a cigarette before she cornered her and then grabbed her phone.

Mr Espley added that two men got out of a van and recovered the mobile phone from Johnson, and a passer-by called the police, who arrested the defendant as she tried to escape on a bus.

Recorder Paul Reid told Johnson: “My first reaction is that you are dangerous and the public should be protected from you by a lengthy prison sentence.”

Johnson, who has 32 previous convictions for 59 offences, pleaded guilty to the robbery which happened on June 15, 2021. She also admitted failing to surrender to custody during a previous hearing and she had to be arrested again and remanded in custody.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said Johnson has suffered a lot of trauma and she was arrested and remanded into custody on the day of her sister’s funeral after she had previously failed to attend court and that has caused her to take stock of her life.

Johnson stated: “The day I came to jail was the day of her funeral which I did not have a chance to go to. It was really horrid. Please give me a chance to prove to you I can change.”

Mr Hughes added that Johnson has since been remanded in custody for two months and she has begun to rid herself of drugs with a methadone prescription.

Recorder Reid told Johnson: “I propose to give you this absolutely final chance and you will be under no misapprehension that if you were to re-offend during the suspended custodial sentence I impose you will be brought back and go to prison.”