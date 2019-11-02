South Yorkshire road remains closed following early morning crash that led to man being rushed to hospital
A South Yorkshire road remains closed this afternoon – more than 10 hours after a collision that led to a man being rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning.
The emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Potter Hill in Greasbrough, Rotherham around 2am.
The road remains closed this afternoon, and a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said they could not provide any information on when the road is expected to re-open.
The spokesman confirmed that a man had been taken to hospital for treatment, but could not release information about the extent of the man’s injuries at this time.
Firefighters from Rotherham station were sent to the scene, and left at around 3.30am.
SYP are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to call them on 101, quoting incident number 921 of November 2.