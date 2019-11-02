South Yorkshire road remains closed following early morning crash that led to man being rushed to hospital

The emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Potter Hill, Rotherham around 2.30am today (Saturday, November 2)

The road remains closed this afternoon, and a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said they could not provide any information on when the road is expected to re-open.

The spokesman confirmed that a man had been taken to hospital for treatment, but could not release information about the extent of the man’s injuries at this time.

Firefighters from Rotherham station were sent to the scene, and left at around 3.30am.

