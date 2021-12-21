Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 15 how Ian Deakin, aged 36, was caught with 340 category C images as well as one category A image and one category B image, with category A being the most serious.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said: “Police became aware that indecent images were being downloaded from an IP address and they executed a warrant which was at the home address of this defendant’s parents.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a pornography addict who was caught with indecent images of children has been given a community order.

Mr Jones added that police seized devices from the defendant’s parents’ address and his home address.

Deakin told police he had become addicted to pornography and he said some images had been sent to him and there may have been occasions when he had shared images.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children relating to categories A, B and C.

Emily Hassell, defending, said Deakin had been married but the couple had separated in 2019 and he moved in with his parents.

She added: “He admits towards the latter part of that marriage the parties grew apart and he was regularly using pornography and that usage increased and eventually spiraled out of control.

“He left the family home in 2019 and moved in with his parents and his feelings of loneliness and isolation exacerbated his use of pornography.

“He says he did not go searching for indecent images of children and he would go looking for other things and in the course of looking for these, and with other pornography users, he admits at times he saw indecent images of children.

“He says he did not share these images but may have done unwittingly on occasion.”

Ms Hassell added that the offences date back some time and there has been no further offending.

Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Deakin, of South Drive, Royston, Barnsley, to a two-year community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 40 days.