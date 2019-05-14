A South Yorkshire Police dispatcher raised £4,000 for a mental health charity after running the London Marathon in memory of a dog handler who took his own life during a battle with depression.

Nadine Allott, who works at South Yorkshire Police’s call handling centre and deploys officers to incidents, ran the marathon to raise cash for MIND after police dog handler Carl Tyrrell took his own life in 2016.

Carl, aged 49, was found hanged at his home in Fitzwalter Road, Norfolk Park, after battling depression for a number of years.

Friend and colleague, Nadine, said: “It has always been a dream of mine to run the London Marathon; I’ve entered the ballot a few times and not been successful. When I heard I’d got a place for 2019, I knew it was an opportunity to raise money for a cause that strikes a chord with me.

“When Carl took his own life, shockwaves ran through the whole family and the force. To lose him was one thing, but I also saw the impact his death had on his partner, my best friend, Caroline. So many people had no idea he was struggling and I think this is why it’s vital to support charities such as MIND.

“Talking about mental health is still a taboo, especially for men and I really wanted to raise money for a charity who do so much work to change this stigma and help people.”

Nadine has signed up for two more marathons - the Yorkshire Marathon in October and Brighton Marathon in April 2020.

She added: “London was incredible, it was tough but I loved every minute of it. I’ve definitely got the running bug and what motivates me is knowing that the fundraising might make a difference to the lives of people who are struggling with their mental health.

“I hope Carl would be proud of me and all the other people who are fundraising in his memory.”

Carl’s partner, Caroline Hobson, said: “I feel very lucky to have someone that not only saw me through the worst time, but also wanted to make a difference on the back of it. She’s incredible and has been behind me from the start.”

Carl was repeatedly recognised for his skill and bravery while working as a dog handler for South Yorkshire Police.

In 2012, he and his German Shepherd, Atos, were honoured at The Cutlers’ Company Annual Police Awards, where they were singled out for ‘exemplary service’ for tackling more than 300 suspects wanted for offences including burglary, robbery and violence.

Click HERE to donate.