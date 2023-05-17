A police warning has been issued after two young children were bitten by dogs bought or rehomed through social media last weekend.

Full details of the incidents have not yet been released but they prompted South Yorkshire Police to issue a warning about buying dogs from social media adverts.

Dog Liaison Officers from the force are urging anyone looking for a dog to consider rehoming from a reputable rescue centre and avoiding buying one off social media without in depth checks first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “The warning comes as two young children have this weekend (13-15 May) been bitten by dogs bought or rehomed using social media.”

Two young children were seriously injured in dog attacks in South Yorkshire last weekend

Dog Liaison Officer Rachael Attwell added: “Nationally and across South Yorkshire there is an increase in incidents involving dangerous dogs and those out of control in communities, causing fear and harm.

“We are increasingly seeing an increase in incidents involving dogs that have recently been bought or gained from social media.

“Sellers are not being honest about a dog’s issues in adverts and are passing the problem onto a new owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This weekend, officers have responded to two separate reports of young children suffering serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment from a dog that the family had recently purchased off the internet. We are seeing this more and more, as people buy dogs without knowing their history or having an assessment carried out.

“We are urging anyone who is considering getting a new dog to consider rehoming from an animal shelter or buying from a reputable and genuine seller.

“Dogs that are rehomed from a rescue have undergone extensive assessments to understand their behaviour and a decision will have been made based on the dog’s actions and reactions as to whether that dog can live with children, including young children.

“Sellers on social media will not have yours, or your family’s best interests at heart and will only be focussed on selling the dog, which can have devasting consequences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have a duty of care and anyone who knowingly sells a dog that is dangerous or has history of causing fear or injury will be fully investigated.

If a dog brought to the attention of the police is found to have been sold on social media without an honest description to the new owner, the seller should expect to be investigated.

PC Attwell said: “If you are going to purchase a dog off the internet or social media please try and obtain as much information about the dog and its history as possible.

“If the seller wants to meet in a separate meeting place to the dog’s home, I would be extremely wary. It is important to see a dog in its home environment where it feels comfortable and safe to act in a true manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remember to ask questions around the age of children the dog has been in contact with, the behaviours it displays when people enter its home and when out walking.”