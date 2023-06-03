4 . CCTV image released after child violently pushed at Sheffield concert

CCTV image released after child violently pushed Officers in Sheffield are appealing for help in identifying a man following reports a 12-year-old girl was violently pushed at a concert in Sheffield in 2022. Launching a public appeal on March 30, 2023, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that between 10pm and 10.30pm on 18 November 2022, during the N-Dubz concert at the Sheffield Motorpoint Arena, a 12-year-old girl was violently pushed by a man. "That man is then alleged to have verbally threatened the girl’s father before leaving. "Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image in connection to the incident as it is believed he may be able to assist with enquiries." Investigating Officer PC Karen Liles added: “We have carried out extensive enquiries in connection to this investigation, and I am now appealing for anyone who recognises this man to come forward and assist us. “An evening that should have been of enjoyment for a little girl turned into a frightening experience and we are keen to find those responsible.” Do you recognise him? Information can be provided to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 833 of 20 November 2022. Alternatively, if you would rather not provide personal details, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111. Photo: Submit