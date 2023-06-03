South Yorkshire Police want to speak to these 16 people who have been caught on camera in Sheffield
Members of the public are being asked to help police trace the 16 people pictured, because it is believed they may be able to help police with investigations into crimes allegedly committed in Sheffield.
2. CCTV images released following football disorder at Bramall Lane, London Road and Hill Street in Sheffield city centre
Officers investigating criminal damage caused following football disorder in Sheffield last year are asking for the public’s help to identify men they would like to speak to in connection to their investigation.
Launching a public appeal on May 19, 2023, a police spokesperson said: "On 1 October 2022 around 5pm it is reported that disorder broke out on Bramall Lane, London Road and Hill Street in the city centre, following the Sheffield United V Birmingham City match.
"As a result of the disorder criminal damage was caused to buildings and vehicles.
"Officers investigating have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection to these crimes.
"Do you recognise any of the men?"
If you can help to identify anyone in the images, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 330 of 10 May 2023.
3. Football Intelligence Officers release CCTV image following Sheffield Wednesday V Plymouth match
Football Intelligence Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to disorder following the Sheffield Wednesday V Plymouth match in February 2023.
Launching a public appeal on May 19, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On 4 February 2023 it is believed disorder occurred at the turnstiles on Leppings Lane at Hillsborough Football Stadium prior to the match starting.
"Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries."
Do you recognise him? Please share information with the police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 315 of May 18, 2023.
4. CCTV image released after child violently pushed at Sheffield concert
Officers in Sheffield are appealing for help in identifying a man following reports a 12-year-old girl was violently pushed at a concert in Sheffield in 2022.
Launching a public appeal on March 30, 2023, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that between 10pm and 10.30pm on 18 November 2022, during the N-Dubz concert at the Sheffield Motorpoint Arena, a 12-year-old girl was violently pushed by a man.
"That man is then alleged to have verbally threatened the girl’s father before leaving.
"Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image in connection to the incident as it is believed he may be able to assist with enquiries."
Investigating Officer PC Karen Liles added: “We have carried out extensive enquiries in connection to this investigation, and I am now appealing for anyone who recognises this man to come forward and assist us.
“An evening that should have been of enjoyment for a little girl turned into a frightening experience and we are keen to find those responsible.”
Do you recognise him? Information can be provided to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 833 of 20 November 2022.