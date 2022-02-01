South Yorkshire Police vehicle collides with car on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield
A police vehicle has been involved in a collision with another car in Sheffield this afternoon.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:57 pm
A video doing the rounds on social media appears to show the aftermath of a crash between the police car and a blue Subaru at a junction on Bellhouse Road and Oaks Fold Road in Shiregreen.
Two police officers could be seen at the site, and the road appeared to be open to traffic.
The cause of the collision is still unknown and South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.