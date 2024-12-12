South Yorkshire Police to recruit child exploitation co-ordinator

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) is ramping up its efforts to protect vulnerable young people with the creation of a new role aimed at tackling child exploitation.

The child exploitation co-ordinator, who is expected to be in place by early 2025, will ensure that the issue remains a top priority within the force.

The role is designed to provide consistency and bolster collaboration between police, partners, and the public in the fight against child criminal exploitation (CCE), including the growing threat of county lines.

Each of the four districts of South Yorkshire—Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield—maintains dedicated child exploitation teams focused on disrupting county lines operations and protecting young people at risk.

These teams work closely with the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (Y&H ROCU SOC) and local partners to identify and protect children vulnerable to exploitation. A quarterly county lines partnership group has also been established to further address this issue.