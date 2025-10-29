This £50,000 stash of cash was seized by police when officers raided a drug den in Barnsley.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers swooped on a property in Barugh Green after information was passed to officers by members of the community.

The raid also resulted in the seizure of over £100,000 worth of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash seized by South Yorkshire Police | SYP

Two samurai swords, as well as several mobile phones believed to have been used in the supply drugs, were also recovered from the property.

A 53-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and possession with intent to supply.

They have since been bailed while enquires are conducted.

PC Ashton Smith, from Barnsley North NPT, said: "This operation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling drug-related crime and ensuring those involved do not benefit from their criminal behaviour.

“Often, individuals involved in such activities attempt to live a lavish lifestyle funded by illegal earnings. However, through the Proceeds of Crime Act, we are able to seize assets and cash gained through criminality - sending a clear message that crime does not pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Drug activity of this kind not only funds criminal lifestyles but also brings harm and disruption to our local communities. By working together and sharing information, we can continue to make Barnsley a safer place for everyone."

If you have any information about drug-related activity in your area, contact SYP on 101 or through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.