Police have seized £1.3m from criminals so far this year but it is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

The force says £1,299,926 of cash has been obtained in 2024 through the Proceeds of Crime Act and civil forfeiture orders.

But they could claw back much more if people reported things that “don’t feel right,” according to Det Supt Anna Sedgwick, economic crime lead for South Yorkshire Police.

She said the focus is on the ‘untouchables’ who live a lavish lifestyle, drive a flash car and enjoy extravagant holidays - but don’t have a job and can’t say how they make their money.

She added: “Our work relies on the support and intelligence submitted by you, the public.

“A lot of work occurs behind the scenes and it may feel like we haven’t acted on what you have told us, but I can assure you, we do, it all helps us understand a bigger piece and strike when the time is right.”

Police looked at a criminal’s bank accounts, houses, cars and luxury items such as designer clothing, shoes and bags, she added. Cash receovered is paid into the criminal justice system, with the force receiving some to fund grants and training “allowing us to give back to the communities who would have felt the negative impact of crime.”

Det Supt Sedgwick added: “Notorious criminals are behind the devastation and pain in our communities, often using violence to cause fear and harm to vulnerable people, including children through exploitation; our communities are the ones left to pick up the pieces.”

Report information online or by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-org.uk