South Yorkshire Police seize dozens of uninsured cars in week-long crackdown
Op Drive Insured week was aimed at targeting uninsured drivers on the roads of South Yorkshire.
The county’s police force said seizing vehicles for a lack of insurance “is daily business for officers” but in a special operation to help create safer roads, 70 cars were seized.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Research and officers’ experience shows that those who drive without insurance are more likely to take greater risks on the roads or be involved in wider crime.”
Roads policing sergeant Martyn Mickelthwaite said: “Every 20 minutes someone is hit by an uninsured driver and at least one individual loses their life on the roads of Great Britain each day.
“You may see uninsured driving as a victimless crime, but everyone feels the consequences, including loved ones of those killed or seriously injured.
“Driving without insurance is illegal and failing to insure your vehicle can see you receive a minimum fine of £300 and six points on your licence. You may also face appearing at court and receiving a driving ban
“If you know your vehicle is uninsured, now is the time to act.”
You can check a vehicle’s insurance status by visiting https://orlo.uk/vuMbc