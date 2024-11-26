South Yorkshire Police seize dozens of uninsured cars in week-long crackdown

Dozens of uninsured cars were seized in a week-long crackdown in South Yorkshire.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Op Drive Insured week was aimed at targeting uninsured drivers on the roads of South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of uninsured cars were seized in a week-long crackdown

The county’s police force said seizing vehicles for a lack of insurance “is daily business for officers” but in a special operation to help create safer roads, 70 cars were seized.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Research and officers’ experience shows that those who drive without insurance are more likely to take greater risks on the roads or be involved in wider crime.”

Roads policing sergeant Martyn Mickelthwaite said: “Every 20 minutes someone is hit by an uninsured driver and at least one individual loses their life on the roads of Great Britain each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You may see uninsured driving as a victimless crime, but everyone feels the consequences, including loved ones of those killed or seriously injured.

“Driving without insurance is illegal and failing to insure your vehicle can see you receive a minimum fine of £300 and six points on your licence. You may also face appearing at court and receiving a driving ban

“If you know your vehicle is uninsured, now is the time to act.”

You can check a vehicle’s insurance status by visiting https://orlo.uk/vuMbc