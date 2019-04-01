Have your say

Tech savvy volunteers are wanted by South Yorkshire Police to help keep the force updated on the latest in technological advances.

Known as ‘Cyber Volunteers’, they will ‘assist South Yorkshire Police in research and development around retrieving and securing data from a range of digital devices.’

CRIME: South Yorkshire Police cars set alight in arson attack outside station

They will report to the force’s Digital Forensic Unit Manager.

APPEAL: Robbers armed with hammer and pickaxe raided Sheffield supermarket

South Yorkshire Police said the force is seeking ‘industry IT experts or individuals with a keen personal interest in IT, who have in depth knowledge of the latest technological advances’.

POLICE: Boy, 16, arrested after police chase in Sheffield

They will be asked to ‘research future trends of developing technology and how data is stored and extracted’.

The volunteers will produce reports relating to research around particular devices, opportunities to receive data from the devices and interpretation of data to assist in police investigations.

To find out more email SYPVolunteers@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, call 01709 832455 and ask for the PSV project officer.

Or click HERE to download an application form.