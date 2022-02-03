A woman was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Rotherham on New Year's Day

A car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Princes Street in Rotherham town centre at around 1.50am on New Year’s Day.

The car left the scene before police officers or paramedics arrived.

South Yorkshire Police said the injured pedestrian, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Jack Deakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: “We are looking for anybody who was in the area at the time who saw the collision or the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of January 1.