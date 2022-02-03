South Yorkshire Police seek hit-and-run driver after woman is left injured in road in Rotherham
A motorist who drove off leaving a woman injured in the road is wanted by South Yorkshire Police.
A car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Princes Street in Rotherham town centre at around 1.50am on New Year’s Day.
Read More
The car left the scene before police officers or paramedics arrived.
South Yorkshire Police said the injured pedestrian, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
PC Jack Deakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: “We are looking for anybody who was in the area at the time who saw the collision or the moments leading up to it.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of January 1.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, confidentially, via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling its UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.