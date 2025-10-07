South Yorkshire Police searching for woman after reported dog attack in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police was contacted at 6.50pm on Sunday, September 28, over claims a man had been bitten by a dog.
It was reported that he was walking along Lees Hall Avenue, near Meersbrook, when a woman with a dog walked past him on the opposite side of the road.
It is then believed the man felt a nudge on his leg from the dog, which jumped up and bit him on his thigh.
Enquiries are ongoing, however officers have now shared a photo of a woman they believe could help investigations.
An SYP spokesperson fo said: “The woman is described as white, in her 50s, approximately 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with blonde shoulder length hair.
“Do you recognise her?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/170189/25 when you get in touch.”
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and much more.
Information can be shared on the police website’s here, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org