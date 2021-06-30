South Yorkshire Police seal off street after woman is found with serious injuries
South Yorkshire Police sealed off a street following the discovery of a seriously injured woman.
The injured woman was found by a roads policing officer at the junction of Lloyd Street and Broad Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, June 27.
A police cordon was put in place on Duncan Street, Brinsworth, as part of the police probe into the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said it is believed the woman sustained her injuries following an assault at a property on Lloyd Street.
Officers visited the house and another woman was found with minor injuries.
Both women were taken to hospital by officers.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The suspect left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.
“Officers are asking for anybody that may have information to please get in touch. They would particularly like to hear from anybody that has CCTV footage or dashcam footage if they were in the area at the time.”