The injured woman was found by a roads policing officer at the junction of Lloyd Street and Broad Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, June 27.

A police cordon was put in place on Duncan Street, Brinsworth, as part of the police probe into the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said it is believed the woman sustained her injuries following an assault at a property on Lloyd Street.

Police officers were deployed to Brinsworth, Rotherham, after a woman was found seriously injured

Officers visited the house and another woman was found with minor injuries.

Both women were taken to hospital by officers.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The suspect left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.