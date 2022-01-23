The driver of this car escaped unharmed after a crash in Doncaster yesterday

The car ended up on its side after running out of control and ploughing into railings on Church Way, Doncaster, last night.

South Yorkshire Police posted a photograph of the wreckage on Facebook to confirm that the driver escaped without serious injuries.

