South Yorkshire Police reveal motorist escaped from this mangled car unharmed after crash

A motorist walked away from this mangled car unharmed after a crash yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 10:57 am
The driver of this car escaped unharmed after a crash in Doncaster yesterday

The car ended up on its side after running out of control and ploughing into railings on Church Way, Doncaster, last night.

South Yorkshire Police posted a photograph of the wreckage on Facebook to confirm that the driver escaped without serious injuries.

The force said: “Armed response vehicle officers are enhanced first aid trained. Thankfully the driver was already out of the vehicle upon their arrival and no serious injuries.”

