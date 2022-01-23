South Yorkshire Police reveal motorist escaped from this mangled car unharmed after crash
A motorist walked away from this mangled car unharmed after a crash yesterday.
The car ended up on its side after running out of control and ploughing into railings on Church Way, Doncaster, last night.
South Yorkshire Police posted a photograph of the wreckage on Facebook to confirm that the driver escaped without serious injuries.
The force said: “Armed response vehicle officers are enhanced first aid trained. Thankfully the driver was already out of the vehicle upon their arrival and no serious injuries.”