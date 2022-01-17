South Yorkshire Police returns with new episodes of ‘999: What’s Your Emergency?’
Officers and staff from South Yorkshire Police have returned to appear in new episodes of the popular television show ‘999: What's Your Emergency?’
Monday, 17th January 2022, 6:16 pm
Announcing the news on Facebook, the force said they returned with a new episode on Monday (January 17) at 9pm.
The Channel 4 show takes an inside look at the day-to-day lives of police officers and call centre staff as they respond to calls from the public.
The force said Monday’s episode would provide an insight into crimes that relate to the night time economy.