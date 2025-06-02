South Yorkshire Police is calling on teenagers and parents to be aware of the dangers of online grooming and intimate image abuse.

The force said as children and young people continue to spend more time online and on screens, it’s important to understand the risks, and how youngsters can prevent themselves from being exposed and protect themselves online.

South Yorkshire Police is calling on teenagers and parents to be aware of the dangers of online grooming and intimate image abuse | Getty

Launching at the start of Child Safety Week today (June 2), a new video highlights the dangers of online grooming and how easily young people can fall victim to intimate image abuse.

What can appear to start as an innocent conversation can turn to abuse in just a matter of hours – from accepting an unknown friend request, to being threatened and your ‘nudes’ being exposed online.

Grooming can happen on any digital device and on multiple online platforms, including gaming and social media such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

A recent report from the College of Policing indicated that one fifth of girls aged 11-16 and one third aged 17-21 have received unwanted sexual images online. South Yorkshire Police said the force knows it is happening to boys too.

Speaking on the launch of the new video, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Harrison, force lead for Child Sexual Exploitation, said: “With many children returning to school today after the half term break, and with Child Safety Week beginning today too, it’s a timely opportunity to ensure you and the young people in your lives understand the risks around online grooming.

“Intimate image abuse is a vile and deeply distressing crime, which has a profound impact on those affected and their families. The offenders are often adults who pose as children themselves to earn a victim’s trust, before grooming them for intimate images and then exposing them in the cruellest way.

“We’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of this crime to report it to us. Sadly, the offenders often hide behind extremely complex digital barriers which make it incredibly difficult for us to hunt them down. While we pursue them, the best thing you can do is empower your children to protect themselves from this awful crime happening to them in the first place. The new video is a handy conversation starter and there is more information and guidance available on our website.”

Does your child know who they are chatting to online? Even if they seem friendly, do they really know and trust the person behind the messages?

If someone is pressuring them to send ‘nudes’, photos or videos of themselves, or make them do something they don't want to do, they should block and report them immediately.

Any child can be a victim of online grooming. But they are not to blame, the blame lies solely with the offender.

Since the introduction of the Online Safety Act 2023, under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 it is a criminal offence to:

Share unsolicited intimate images or film online, also known as ‘cyberflashing’.

Share or threaten to share non-consensual intimate images or film of another person online, also known as ‘revenge porn’.

It’s illegal for anyone to have, share or make sexual images or videos of other people under 18. This includes personal images or videos made by under 18s and shared with each other, sometimes known as ‘sexting’.

Visit South Yorkshire Police’s campaign website to find out more about how young people can protect themselves and how parents can help their children: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/dont-be-exposed

You can find advice and guidance on a range of online safety areas including intimate image abuse, deepfakes, and sextortion