Renars Geslers, aged 32, of Hoyle Mill Road, Stairfoot, Barnsley, was detained in hospital indefinitely after pleading guilty to manslaughter after it was established that he suffers with paranoid schizophrenia.

During a hearing last week, Judge Roger Thomas QC, sitting at Sheffield Crown Court,endorsed his decision to make Latvian national Geslers subject to the detention order at Wathwood Hospital, Wath upon Dearne, under the Mental Health Act, with a restriction order with assessment and support to be available if and when he is ever fit to be released.

Geslers is a Latvian national who came to the UK in 2019 as did his brother.

Renars Geslers stabbed his mum to death

Judge Thomas told Geslers: “Your mother Agita Geslere similarly moved from Latvia to the UK a year earlier than you and by 2020 she took a tenancy at a flat in Barnsley.

“On May 25, last year, you killed her in that flat by repeatedly stabbing her with a knife. When you did kill her in that way you were suffering from a severe mental illness, namely paranoid schizophrenia.”

Judge Thomas added Geslers had been behaving in a concerning way and he had been threatening his brother and he had become aggressive towards his mother.

Geslers’s mother reported concerns to a housing officer and Geslers was refused entry to her home and his mother was advised to report matters to police and social services but no contact was made, according to Judge Thomas.

Pictured is deceased Agita Geslere who died aged 61 after she was stabbed to death in her Barnsley home, on Brierfield Close, by her mentally-ill son Renars Geslers.

Judge Thomas said Ms Geslere also did not respond to a domestic abuse worker who had received a report from the housing officer.

Geslers had called 999 saying someone had planted something in his computer and he claimed his toes had been affected by something coming out of the carpet, according to Judge Thomas, and he was referred to a hospital but he discharged himself.

Judge Thomas said Geslers called 999 the following day but he could not be found and just days before the killing he phoned a hospital to say someone had moved his body parts around but he did not stay at hospital.

The court heard Geslers’s mother allowed him into her home on May 25, last year, and his brother was present and the defendant had initially seemed to be behaving normally but he started to act strangely.

Judge Thomas told Geslers: “You confronted your mother and stabbed her repeatedly to the front of her body and then used some bleach to clean up.”

Geslers claimed he had been poisoned at his home and he claimed that he had found scars on his body where someone had injected him.

The court heard Geslers had been using illicit drugs but a doctor stated his underlying illness had driven his actions.

Judge Thomas told Geslers: “There is no doubt at all you were suffering from a severe psychotic illness in the form of paranoid schizophrenia when you killed your mother.

“Although you made some efforts in your ill state to alert the social services, and others had tried to some extent to head you off, it had not been possible to engage with you.”