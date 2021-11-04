Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 2 how Karl Gibbons, aged 40, struck at a home on Cemetery Road, near Worsbrough Common, Barnsley, after the occupants had left in the morning and returned in the afternoon to discover jewellery and a mobile phone had been stolen.

Sue Evans, prosecuting, said: “The burglary took place on November 23, 2020. The occupant and his wife left the house by 7am on that date. Before they returned at 4.20pm the defendant burgled the house by throwing a stone through a glass panel and entering the house.”

Ms Evans added that several items of jewellery and a mobile phone were stolen and a laptop was found outside the front door of the property.

Pictured is Karl Gibbons, aged 40, of HMP Moorland, at Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster, who pleaded guilty to a burglary on Cemetery Road, Worsbrough Common, Barnsley, and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to over two years and four months of custody.

The victim stated he wants to move house because he does not feel safe leaving his wife and their dog alone.

Police officers also discovered blood at the scene, according to Ms Evans, and an analysis of the DNA showed a match with the defendant.

Gibbons, who is currently at HM Prison Moorland, near Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to the burglary.

Ms Evans said Gibbons has previous convictions including burglaries and a robbery.

Vanessa Saxton, defending, said Gibbons’s offending has been linked to substance abuse but he desperately wants to change his lifestyle and he apologises to the occupants of the home he burgled.