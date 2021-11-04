South Yorkshire Police release photo of burglar jailed after leaving traces of blood at Barnsley house
A serial burglar who struck at a home in South Yorkshire has been jailed after his DNA was linked to traces of blood at the crime scene.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 2 how Karl Gibbons, aged 40, struck at a home on Cemetery Road, near Worsbrough Common, Barnsley, after the occupants had left in the morning and returned in the afternoon to discover jewellery and a mobile phone had been stolen.
Sue Evans, prosecuting, said: “The burglary took place on November 23, 2020. The occupant and his wife left the house by 7am on that date. Before they returned at 4.20pm the defendant burgled the house by throwing a stone through a glass panel and entering the house.”
Ms Evans added that several items of jewellery and a mobile phone were stolen and a laptop was found outside the front door of the property.
The victim stated he wants to move house because he does not feel safe leaving his wife and their dog alone.
Police officers also discovered blood at the scene, according to Ms Evans, and an analysis of the DNA showed a match with the defendant.
Gibbons, who is currently at HM Prison Moorland, near Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to the burglary.
Ms Evans said Gibbons has previous convictions including burglaries and a robbery.
Vanessa Saxton, defending, said Gibbons’s offending has been linked to substance abuse but he desperately wants to change his lifestyle and he apologises to the occupants of the home he burgled.
Judge Peter Kelson sentenced Gibbons to 875 days of custody which amounts to more than two years and four months of custody.