South Yorkshire Police release footage after reported harassment on bus

Police investigating a report of a man harassing a woman on bus in Rotherham have released footage.

Officers say he allegedly made ‘concerning and intimidating’ comments to the woman, despite her efforts to prevent him speaking to her further, until she got off.

In footage from bus CCTV a man, who police believe could hold vital information, can be seen leaning forward twice and apparently speaking to her. He is also seen to look round and later rub his eyes. The incident occurred on the X22 on Monday January 2 after the bus left Rotherham interchange at 12.09pm, police say. The woman got off in the Manvers area but the man is believed to have stayed on.

Police are urging him, anyone who recognises him, or anyone else on the bus who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch. Use the police portal, or call 101 quoting incident 315 of January 2023. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org