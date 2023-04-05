Police have released an e-fit image of a man who is suspected of performing indecent sexual behaviour in front of a woman while he was sat in a red Mini vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police is seeking to identify the suspect after a woman reported he had been touching his genitals in front of her in Hoyland, Barnsley, as she had been walking along King Street, at 8.30pm, on Monday, March 13.

A police spokesman said the man, who was in a red Mini, shouted and appeared to masturbate before driving off.

The woman claims the man had done this to her before during a similar incident on West Street a few months ago. Police have been making CCTV enquiries to trace the vehicle.

Police have released an e-fit image, pictured, of a suspected sex-offender who allegedly performed indecent behaviour from a Mini vehicle in front of a passing woman on King Street, at Hoyland, Barnsley.