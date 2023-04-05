South Yorkshire Police is seeking to identify the suspect after a woman reported he had been touching his genitals in front of her in Hoyland, Barnsley, as she had been walking along King Street, at 8.30pm, on Monday, March 13.
A police spokesman said the man, who was in a red Mini, shouted and appeared to masturbate before driving off.
The woman claims the man had done this to her before during a similar incident on West Street a few months ago. Police have been making CCTV enquiries to trace the vehicle.
Anyone recognising the suspect or who has information can make an online police portal report or can call 101 quoting incident 995 of March 13. They can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence via 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.