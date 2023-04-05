News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
5 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
5 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
6 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
8 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

South Yorkshire Police release e-fit image of man suspected of committing indecent behaviour

Police have released an e-fit image of a man who is suspected of performing indecent sexual behaviour in front of a woman while he was sat in a red Mini vehicle.

By Jon Cooper
Published 5th Apr 2023, 19:34 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 20:56 BST

South Yorkshire Police is seeking to identify the suspect after a woman reported he had been touching his genitals in front of her in Hoyland, Barnsley, as she had been walking along King Street, at 8.30pm, on Monday, March 13.

A police spokesman said the man, who was in a red Mini, shouted and appeared to masturbate before driving off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman claims the man had done this to her before during a similar incident on West Street a few months ago. Police have been making CCTV enquiries to trace the vehicle.

Most Popular
Police have released an e-fit image, pictured, of a suspected sex-offender who allegedly performed indecent behaviour from a Mini vehicle in front of a passing woman on King Street, at Hoyland, Barnsley.Police have released an e-fit image, pictured, of a suspected sex-offender who allegedly performed indecent behaviour from a Mini vehicle in front of a passing woman on King Street, at Hoyland, Barnsley.
Police have released an e-fit image, pictured, of a suspected sex-offender who allegedly performed indecent behaviour from a Mini vehicle in front of a passing woman on King Street, at Hoyland, Barnsley.

Anyone recognising the suspect or who has information can make an online police portal report or can call 101 quoting incident 995 of March 13. They can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence via 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.