South Yorkshire Police has received praise from independent inspectors, after improving the way it ‘investigatesand reduces crimes, treats and protects victims and engages with communities’.

The improvements seen in several areas across the force have been detailed in the latest annual inspection of forces by the independent police inspectors - Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), which has been published today (Thursday, February 2).

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) was rated as ‘requiring improvement’ in 2016, but in the new assessment of ‘police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy,’ the force was found to be ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in nearly all areas

It is hoped the inspection process will provide assurance for the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and the public, that SYP is delivering efficient and effective policing services and that SYP has legitimacy with South Yorkshire’s communities.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police pictured during a drugs dog operation in Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire’s PCC, Dr Alan Billings, said the report findings are an ‘excellent overall achievement,’ and demonstrate the ‘steady and solid’ progress made by the force since 2016.

Dr Billings said: “It is hard to underestimate the significance of this report and the progress being made by SYP. We should not forget the journey the force has made. In 2016 the inspectors said the force ‘requires improvement’. Since then, it has made steady and solid progress and is now one of the top performing forces in the country.

“This is a credit to the two chief constables we have had over this time – Stephen Watson and Lauren Poultney – and the hard and dedicated work of officers and staff alike. It is also particularly pleasing given the financial pressures and the increase in demand that the police are currently facing.

“The inspectors have recognised the hard work and commitment of both officers and staff to provide an effective policing service to keep our communities safe from harm and to protect the most vulnerable people in society. The findings are hugely encouraging and recognise the significant effort and progress that have been made.

“I hope the public of South Yorkshire will take note of what the inspectorate has said and continue to support and have confidence in their police force.”

Amongst the areas praised are the force’s approach to community engagement, with the report noting that the force engages well with its diverse communities to respond to local problems. Its neighbourhood policing model has been described as ‘highly effective’.

Dr Billings added: “Just a couple of years ago I prioritised the re-instatement of a neighbourhood policing service and invested heavily into it. The model is now embedded and is greatly valued for preventing crime and anti-social behaviour.”

A number of areas of innovative practice have been highlighted including training around domestic abuse, child matters and mental health, the force’s approach to wellbeing of its officers and staff, the partnership approach to protecting vulnerable people and an effective structure to manage offenders.