Last Wednesday, April 13, roads policing officers, firearms officers and the off-road bike intervention team, supported by the Doncaster West and North East Neighbourhood Teams, pro-actively patrolled the Doncaster district, seizing stolen vehicles and carrying out speed checks.

The team focused on those who use vehicles and bikes illegally to commit further crimes.

During the day officers seized three stolen vehicles. Firstly, a Ford Transit Tipper was seized from Coal Pit Road in Denaby. The vehicle was on false registration plates and had damage to the ignition from the offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police recovered £50,000 worth of stolen vehicles

A second vehicle, a Range Rover Evoque, was recovered from Pastures Road in Mexborough. The car was displaying false registration plates and believed to be linked to crimes in Wath-Upon-Dearne last month.

A third vehicle, a Land Rover Discovery, was recovered from Cardigan Road in Intake. The car is believed to have been stolen from a pub in Doncaster a few days earlier and following forensic testing will be returned to its owner. The total value of stolen vehicles recovered was approximately £50,000.

While patrolling, five drivers were also stopped and reported on summons for driving with no insurance, not wearing a seatbelt and having no road tax and driving while disqualified.

Speed checks were carried out by the Safety Camera Partnership in Edlington, Cross Bank, Dunscroft, Thorne, Spotbrough and Balby on 30mph roads.

Head of Safety Cameras and Ticket Processing, Scott Dearne, said: “We are committed to creating safer roads across South Yorkshire and drivers all have a part to play in achieving this. A few miles per hour over the speed limit can be the difference between life and death when involved in a collision.

“During the day, 65 drivers were found to be driving over the limit, with one driver reaching 49mph, 19mph over the speed limit.