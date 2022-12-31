A serving officer is to appear at crown court charged with sexual assault.

PC Paul Hinchcliffe, aged 46, was charged with one count following an off-duty social event in October 2020. A report to the force’s professional standards department prompted the investigation.

Hinchcliffe, who worked in training, has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. Hinchcliffe is bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday January 3 2023.

Det Supt Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police's professional standards department, said: "We remain committed to ensuring our staff reflect the high standards our communities rightly expect. We will continue to investigate all reports that come into us and take appropriate action.”

