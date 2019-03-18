South Yorkshire Police officer to face hearing over claims he bugged woman’s home and assaulted her

A serving South Yorkshire police officer will face a misconduct hearing after being accused of bugging a woman’s home to listen in on her private conversations.

PC Christopher Birkett is accused of placing covert listening devices in a woman’s home on ‘various dates’ between March 2007 and August 2017 to listen in on her conversations.

The misconduct hearing is expected to get underway today (Monday).

READ MORE: Three teenager killed in crush at St Patrick’s Day party in Northern Ireland

It is alleged that on some of the occasions, PC Birkett was on duty at the time

The police officer is also facing an allegation that he assaulted the complainant by ‘pushing her and holding a coat over her head, causing her shock and distress’.

READ MORE: Popular Sheffield designer clothes store to close after six robberies in three months

A misconduct hearing is due to get underway this morning and is expected to last four days.

READ MORE: Mum of little girl whose dad was killed in Rotherham pub attack brands culprits ‘ruthless monsters’

PC Birkett is due to answer allegations that his behaviour breach of the standards expected of police officers

